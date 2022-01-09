Go to the main site
    UAE expresses support to actions of Kazakh authorities to stabilize situation

    9 January 2022, 10:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - At the initiative of the Emirati side, the acting Deputy Prime-Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi held a telephone conversation with the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Presidential Affairs of the UAE Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Emirati Minister on behalf of the leadership and the people of the UAE expressed support to actions of Kazakh authorities aimed at stabilizing the situation.

    Tileuberdi informed about the measures taken by the leadership of Kazakhstan to ensure the safety of the population and restore normal life.

    The sides agreed to maintain political dialogue and close contacts at the highest level.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and the UAE 2022 state of emergency
