Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

UAE expresses support to actions of Kazakh authorities to stabilize situation

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
9 January 2022, 10:32
UAE expresses support to actions of Kazakh authorities to stabilize situation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - At the initiative of the Emirati side, the acting Deputy Prime-Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi held a telephone conversation with the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Presidential Affairs of the UAE Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Emirati Minister on behalf of the leadership and the people of the UAE expressed support to actions of Kazakh authorities aimed at stabilizing the situation.

Tileuberdi informed about the measures taken by the leadership of Kazakhstan to ensure the safety of the population and restore normal life.

The sides agreed to maintain political dialogue and close contacts at the highest level.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and the UAE   2022 state of emergency  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region