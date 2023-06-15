UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A delegation led by the Executive Office of Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing (EO AML/CTF) participated in the 38th Plenary meeting of the Eurasian Group on Combating Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism (EAG), a FATF-style regional body, that took place in Almaty, WAM reports.

During the plenary, the UAE delegation met with various national delegations on the sidelines of the official programme to establish relations and strengthen existing partnerships.

Hamid Al Zaabi, Director-General of EO AML/CTF, said that the EAG Plenary provided a valuable opportunity to better understand the Eurasia region’s efforts to fight financial crime, as well as the coordination activities carried out by the EAG.

He added, «This is our first time participating in the EAG’s Plenary, and we have had a rewarding experience. It has provided the UAE delegation with a welcome opportunity to exchange best practices, present and discuss typologies, and provide briefings on recent developments in the UAE.»

The UAE delegation included senior officials and representatives from various organisations, including the Financial Intelligence Unit. A productive meeting with the Kazakh Financial Monitoring Agency was held to cover a range of subjects, including capacity building, best practices for information sharing, and virtual asset recovery.

The Eurasian Group on Combating Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism was established in 2004 and is an associate member of FATF. The EAG brings together nine countries in the Eurasia region: Belarus, China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. Observer status has been granted by the EAG to 15 countries and 23 international organisations.