Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan

UAE Embassy in Nur-Sultan oversees distribution of dates in Kazakhstan

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 April 2022, 14:39
UAE Embassy in Nur-Sultan oversees distribution of dates in Kazakhstan

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The UAE Embassy in Nur Sultan has overseen the distribution of dates provided by the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation to the Kazakh people during the Holy Month of Ramadan, WAM reports.

Forty tonnes of dates were distributed, in coordination with the Department of Presidential Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Commenting on the distribution, Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al Ariqi, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, said the country is committed to following the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who called for giving and promoting the values of human fraternity.

The UAE and Kazakhstan have deep-rooted ties, he added, stressing that the UAE is keen to enhance their overall relations.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and the UAE  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region