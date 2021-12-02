Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

    2 December 2021, 08:13

    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced the detection of the first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in an African woman coming from an African country via an Arab nation. The detected case is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as per the approved health protocols in place in the UAE, WAM reports.

    MoHAP said the infected case has been examined and isolated along with her contacts, adding that the patient is exhibiting no symptoms of the disease and that all the necessary health measures have been taken.

    The Ministry affirmed that the UAE Health Sector is fully prepared to address various COVID-19 variants by taking all proactive measures through inspection and conducting all necessary tests.

    The Ministry also reiterated the importance of taking the COVID vaccination, including the booster shot, in order to ensure immunity and protection of COVID-19–related fatalities or severe symptoms, specially in light of the emergence of new variants.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News Coronavirus in the world Omicron
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    3 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
    4 Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
    5 Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri