UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced the detection of the first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in an African woman coming from an African country via an Arab nation. The detected case is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as per the approved health protocols in place in the UAE, WAM reports.

MoHAP said the infected case has been examined and isolated along with her contacts, adding that the patient is exhibiting no symptoms of the disease and that all the necessary health measures have been taken.

The Ministry affirmed that the UAE Health Sector is fully prepared to address various COVID-19 variants by taking all proactive measures through inspection and conducting all necessary tests.

The Ministry also reiterated the importance of taking the COVID vaccination, including the booster shot, in order to ensure immunity and protection of COVID-19–related fatalities or severe symptoms, specially in light of the emergence of new variants.