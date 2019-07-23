UAE customers choose lamb meat from Kazakhstan

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM – The Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UAE maintains diplomatic assistance in promoting domestic products on the Emirates market, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

A month ago, it was reported thatKazakhstani meat appeared on the shelves of the widely represented in theEmirates LuLu retail network, resulting the joint efforts of the domesticbusiness community, Atameken NCE and theEmbassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the UAE. As well, the plans for theimplementation of other trade and export projects between the two countries werementioned.

For saidpurpose, the diplomatic representation ofKazakhstan in the Emirates is constantly monitoring and studying consumers’demand for lamb meat exported from Kazakhstan.

When visiting the Al-Jubailmarket (Souq Al Jubail) in the Emirate of Sharjah, which has a largeoffer of meat products from various countries, we succeeded to talk with local consumers,who turned out to be experts in the field of meat, Mr.Ahmed and his son Adham. In the course of the conversation, it became clearthat they have a very strong motivation and arguments to buy meat fromKazakhstan.

«Here is a very good price for Kazakhstanimeat, in particular, lamb. The meat is very tender, there is no smell, and itis cooked quickly. This is due to the grass that cattle feed on. I thinkKazakhstan sheep consume normal grass, without any chemicals. That is why weare buying Kazakhstani meat,» – Adhamshared his thoughts. – «As for the meat of livestock from other placesthat is fed with low-quality grass or feedstuff, to which chemical agents wereadded, it is not difficult to immediately identify how this affects the tasteof meat and the cooking time. We had facedwith poor-quality meat, and now we can figure out this stuff.In addition, my father and my uncle were butchers. Therefore, we haveexperience in how to choose the right meat. When you have experience in themeat business, you, of course, are interested in where the meat came from,although most people, probably, do not ask about this. For this reason, now weprefer meat from Kazakhstan. And we understood it from the moment we firsttasted it».

«It was 2-3 years ago, here inthe UAE,» Mr. Ahmed, Adham’s father, joins the conversation. «Do youknow why we are still interested in buying Kazakhstani meat? We come from Egyptand find the similarity of Kazakh lamb meat with the Egyptian. As we once triedthis meat with the hope that it would be very tasty, and it appeared so.»

The meat is supplied to the Al-Jubailmarket by Bio Agro Meat Trading Kazakhstan company, which has exported over 30 tonnesof chilled lamb to the UAE since the beginning of the year.

As Alimzhan Alimbetov, head ofthe company, tells before delivering Kazakhstan meat to the UAE they went through anumber of certification procedures. According to the standards of the UAE inthe field of standardization and the established procedure, representatives ofregulatory authorities visited meat-processing plant in Kazakhstan and gave anassessment and recommendations for eliminating deficiencies. Then they came backand fixed the readjustments.

«After establishing compliance withsanitary and other standards, our company was given the approval for the supplyof lamb to the Emirates. We did all efforts the right way, and after that therewere no any problems,» – the entrepreneur shares his experience. «Ouradvantage was that we worked out in all directions simultaneously andcomprehensively. For example, we found partners from the Emirates who madecertain investments in the material base of our meat processing plant, i.e.invested their money, as they saw the prospects and profitability of the saleof Kazakh meat in the UAE. At the same moment, we worked out the targetmarkets. We developed veterinary and sanitary standards of our products. We solvedthe issues of logistics and delivery.» he added.

The promotion of Kazakhstan'sexport is one of the most important priorities of the Foreign Ministry ofKazakhstan in the limits of the implementation of economic diplomacy.

As Mr. Madiyar Menilbekov, Ambassadorof the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UAE, noted earlier, an important task inthe work of the Republic of Kazakhstan’s foreign missions is to promote theproducts of Kazakhstani enterprises to foreign markets:«Our Embassy is making itsefforts to use and maximize the existing capacities to provide support anddiplomatic assistance to exporters of Kazakhstani goods, including foodproducts. In doing this we take into account the characteristics of theUAE market and regulatory basis.»

After our further request for acomment, M. Menilbekov, Ambassador: «During the recent expanded meeting ofthe Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Head of State K. Tokayev paidspecial attention to agriculture and attracting foreign investment. The Emiratesbusiness is already working in the Kazakhstani agricultural sector, and we stayrelevant. I think that we will succeed in linking both points of the economicdirection of diplomacy, and by supporting Kazakhstan’s exports, we will alsoencourage investment. If foreign businesspersons have their own productionfacilities or shares in them, then importing, for instance, to the Emirateswill cost less at cost of production, and due to their competitive advantagesin price, they will be able to increase turnover. The Kazakh business will benefit,respectively. This is a collaboration of two parties. These are our goals,»he emphasized.

The head of the diplomaticmission of Kazakhstan also added: «The Emirates created favorable conditionsfor the trade in food products on their territory. Of course, the first placeis the requirement of quality and compliance with standards. At the same time,truly competitive conditions have been created, and those who are able tosupply quality products can sell their goods without any obstacles. The marketis open to all, and we, from our part, can confirm this.»

It should be noted that from theEmirati side, trade, economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan andthe UAE is under the constant attention of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed AlNahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs of theUnited Arab Emirates. This stimulates the development of export-importrelations between the businesses of the two countries to a considerable extent.

According to Dr. Muhammad Ariki, UAECoordinator of International Relations with the CIS countries, the potential forcooperation between Kazakhstan and the Emirates in the field of agriculturaland, in particular, food products is very promising.

«Kazakhstan has a number of significantcompetitive advantages in the field of agriculture and livestock breeding. Youradvantage is the natural conditions of production and, in fact, a high degreeof environmental friendliness of the products, Mr. M. Ariki shareshis observations. «If the agricultural resources of Kazakhstani producers willbe technically and innovatively risen and interfaced with UAE standards, then wecan develop a stable and long-lasting partnership within the strategicobjectives of the UAE in the field of food supply and consumption growthforecasts in both the short and long term. To ensure quality imports ofagricultural products and food in the UAE, I am sure the UAE business will beready to invest in the agricultural sector of Kazakhstan. Interest in exportsfrom Kazakhstan can actually provide certain investment in Kazakhstan,» concludedthe UAE representative.

The meat produced in Kazakhstancontinues to gain the sympathy of UAE consumers. We will continue to inform thepublic about the development of various aspects of this export direction.