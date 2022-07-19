Go to the main site
    • UAE company interested in implementing multifunctional complex project in Nur-Sultan

    19 July 2022 19:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi received the Ayana Holding Chairman Abdullah bin Lahej, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for the implementation of the project for the construction of a multifunctional residential and commercial complex in the capital «The Grand Mosque Residences».

    Tileuberdi informed that the Government stands ready to provide the necessary assistance in the implementation and follow-up of the project.

    The parties agreed to continue the work in order to achieve the practical implementation of this project.
    The total cost of the 1st stage is estimated at 576 million US dollars, and the total cost of the project is 2 billion US dollars.


    Photo: press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry


