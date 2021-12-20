Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    UAE bag two silver medals at Asian Karate Championships 2021 in Kazakhstan

    20 December 2021, 13:10

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM UAE bagged two silver medals at the Asian Karate Championships 2021 hosted by Kazakhstan on December 18-22.

    UAE female Karate player Salwa Ahmed Al Mansouri won the Kumite silver for the +59kg category, while Mohamed Ahmed Al Ameri got the same in the Men's Kumite +76kg, WAM reports.

    Major General Nasser Al Razooqi, Vice President of World Karate Federation, and President of UAE and Asian Karate Federations, congratulated the players for their distinctive performance at the prestigious continental championship.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Almaty Sport Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Andrey Golubev eases into Heilbronner Neckarcup semis
    Kazakh Sagandykova strolls into W15 Nakhon Si Thammarat quarterfinals
    Astana’s Cees Bol sixth in Prologue ZLM Tour
    Astana Qazaqstan Team vying for top honors at Critérium du Dauphiné
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region