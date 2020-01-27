Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    UAE applauds trade turnover growth, space cooperation with Kazakhstan

    27 January 2020, 16:26

    ABU-DHABI. KAZINFORM – The United Arab Emirates attaches particular importance to the development of cooperation with Kazakhstan, said Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the bilateral talks with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday, Kazinform reports.

    During the talks in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan noted the UAE and Kazakhstan have a lot of opportunities for mutually profitable cooperation in various spheres.

    In this light, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi praised the positive results of the work of the UAE-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission the session of which was held in September 2019 in Abu Dhabi.

    Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also applauded the growth of bilateral trade turnover and cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UAE in space sphere.

    It bears to remind that the first UAE cosmonaut blast off to space from the Kazakhstan-based Baikonur Cosmodrome.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and the UAE
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    MBRSG organizes internship programme for Kazakh Master students
    UAE’s Masdar to build wind farms in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    5 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region