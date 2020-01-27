Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
UAE applauds trade turnover growth, space cooperation with Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
27 January 2020, 16:26
ABU-DHABI. KAZINFORM – The United Arab Emirates attaches particular importance to the development of cooperation with Kazakhstan, said Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the bilateral talks with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday, Kazinform reports.

During the talks in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan noted the UAE and Kazakhstan have a lot of opportunities for mutually profitable cooperation in various spheres.

In this light, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi praised the positive results of the work of the UAE-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission the session of which was held in September 2019 in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also applauded the growth of bilateral trade turnover and cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UAE in space sphere.

It bears to remind that the first UAE cosmonaut blast off to space from the Kazakhstan-based Baikonur Cosmodrome.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and the UAE  
