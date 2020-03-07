UAE announces recovery of two cases of COVID-19

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Two Chinese patients of new coronavirus, COVID-19, have recovered, bringing to seven the total recovered cases in the UAE, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced on Friday, WAM reported.

With the latest recovery announcement of the two patients, aged 38 and 10, all members of the Chinese family are ''free'' from the disease, MoHAP affirmed in a statement.

The MoHAP also reported that 15 cases of different nationalities have tested positive for the virus, taking to 45 the total infections in the country.

According to MoHAP, early monitoring and reporting system has screened 13 COVID-19 cases for one individual each from Thailand, China, Morocco and India, two individuals each from Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and Iran and three individuals from the UAE. All these cases arrived from abroad. Two cases, each from the UAE and Egypt, have been diagnosed with the virus by active surveillance system for being in close contact with confirmed cases announced previously in connection with the cycling event, the UAE Tour.

Five individuals in close contact with COVID-19 patients have also been screened, placed under health quarantine and subjected to preventive measures to curb the spread of the virus, the statement added.

All cases are being monitored round-the clock, are in a stable condition and are receiving all necessary health care required, MoHAP affirmed.

In the infection prevention and control measures, MoHAP also noted that all concerned authorities in the UAE have joined forces to monitor the situation and take rapid response to prevent the further spread of coronavirus since its outbreak in China.

MoHAP assured that medical facilities have been equipped with all the necessary medical equipment and supplies to provide care and take all measures required to deal with COVID-19, including thermal scanners and infection isolation rooms, following World Health Organisation, WHO, standards.

The Ministry advised the members of the general public to adhere to preventative health and personal hygiene protocols to prevent the spread of the disease and to read the awareness instructions, available on its website and the official websites of health authorities in the UAE and refrain from spreading rumours «The public is also advised to adopt protective health behaviour to avoid infectious diseases, including washing their hands with soap and clean water, and covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing to stop the spread of germs and viruses,» the statement added.

It also advised individuals suffering from respiratory symptoms to avoid crowded and public places to prevent transmission of the disease and protect lives.



