UAE announces extension of suspension of entry for travelers from India

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The General Authority of Civil Aviation and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority announced the extension of the suspension of entry for travelers from India on all flights on national and foreign carriers, as well as for transit passengers coming from India, with the exception of transit flights traveling to the UAE and bound for India.

This decision also includes extending the suspension of entry for travelers who were in India in the 14-day period prior to arrival in the UAE, WAM reports.

Flights between the two countries will continue to allow the transport of passengers from the UAE to India and the transfer of exempted groups from India to the UAE who have applied for exemption. Exempted travelers, including UAE citizens, those on diplomatic missions accredited by the two countries, official delegations, those traveling on business planes, and golden residence holders, will be subject to precautionary measures that include a 10-day quarantine and PCR testing at the airport and on the fourth and eighth days after entering the country.

Moreover, the required PCR testing period prior to travel has been reduced from 72 to 48 hours, and all tests must be administered by accredited laboratories that issue results carrying a QR code.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation confirmed that travelers coming from India through other countries are required to provide proof of a period of stay in those countries of no less than 14 days in order to be allowed to enter the UAE. Cargo flights will continue to operate between the two countries.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation called upon all travelers affected by the decision to contact the relevant airlines to reschedule their flights and ensure their safe return to their final destinations without delay.

The UAE reiterated its support for the Republic of India and its tireless efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic, underscoring its full solidarity with India in these challenging circumstances.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its condolences to the government and people of India over COVID-19 victims and wished a speedy recovery to all COVID-19 patients and health and safety to the people of India.

The Ministry affirmed the depth of the historical and strategic friendship between the UAE and India, which is based on solid foundations of mutual respect, understanding, cooperation, and common interests. The Ministry also expressed its hope that India would overcome this difficult period as soon as possible.



