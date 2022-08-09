Qazaq TV
UAE announces 919 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in last 24 hours
9 August 2022 20:14

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 197,921 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment, WAM reports.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 919 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 1,000,556.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, keeping the total number of deaths unchanged in the country at 2,337.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 859 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 979,362.


