    • UAE announces 861 new COVID-19 cases, 887 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

    11 August 2022 22:41

    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 240,811 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment, WAM reports.

    In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 861 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 1,002,306.

    According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

    MoHAP also announced 1 death due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,339 .

    The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

    MoHAP also noted that an additional 887 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 981,065.
