Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
UAE announces 861 new COVID-19 cases, 887 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours
11 August 2022 22:41

UAE announces 861 new COVID-19 cases, 887 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 240,811 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment, WAM reports.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 861 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 1,002,306.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced 1 death due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,339 .

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 887 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 981,065.


Related news
Uptick in COVID-19 cases reported in N Kazakhstan
UAE company to realize road projects in Kazakhstan
Russia's daily coronavirus cases exceed 25,000 for first time since March 25
Read also
Uptick in COVID-19 cases reported in N Kazakhstan
COVID-19 kills 84 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Tearful Serena Williams begins farewell tour as she loses at Canadian Open
Dozens missing after migrant boat sinks in Aegean Sea – UNHCR
Russia's daily coronavirus cases exceed 25,000 for first time since March 25
Japan’s summer holidays in full swing with lack of COVID restrictions
N.K. leader declares victory in fight against COVID-19: state media
Despite winter, Brazil sees highest-ever average temperature in July
Popular
1 Kazakhstan to brace for rains on Thursday
2 Saudi company ACWA Power to implement RES projects in Kazakhstan
3 Kazakh President, UN General Assembly President to meet
4 Winners of «New Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media» contest announced
5 Quake jolts 263 km away from Almaty

News

Archive