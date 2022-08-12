Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
UAE announces 823 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in last 24 hours
12 August 2022 20:21

UAE announces 823 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 234,950 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment, WAM reports.

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 823 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 1,003,129.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving the death toll unchanged at 2,339.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 819 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 981,884.


Related news
COVID-19 kills 66 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Kostanay rgn sees 79 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs
UAE announces 693 new COVID-19 cases, 659 recoveries, no deaths in last 24 hours
Read also
Monkeypox vaccines no longer need registration in Brazil
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 130,000; death toll hits 3-month high
Climate change turning up heat in Europe's forests
Kostanay rgn sees 79 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs
COVID-19 kills 66 more Iranians over past 24 hours
COVID incidence and Rt drop again in Italy
UAE announces 693 new COVID-19 cases, 659 recoveries, no deaths in last 24 hours
SARS cases up among children in Brazil, COVID-19 still predominant
Popular
1 COVID-19 kills 66 more Iranians over past 24 hours
2 August 20. Today's Birthdays
3 Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin
4 Quake jolts 349 km away from Almaty
5 Over 858,000 teens complete COVID-19 vaccination cycle

News

Archive