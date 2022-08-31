Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
UAE announces 499 new COVID-19 cases, 618 recoveries, no deaths in last 24 hour
31 August 2022 21:15

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 282,974 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment, WAM reports.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 499 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 1,015,398.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving the total number of deaths unchanged at 2,341.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 618 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 994,358.


