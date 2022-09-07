Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    UAE announces 427 new COVID-19 cases, 388 recoveries,1 death in last 24 hours

    7 September 2022, 20:42

    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 213,994 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment, WAM reports.

    In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 427 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 1,018,381.

    According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

    MoHAP also announced 1 death due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,342.

    The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

    MoHAP also noted that an additional 388 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 997,890.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
    President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
    5 Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty