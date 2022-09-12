Go to the main site
    UAE announces 387 new COVID-19 cases, 414 recoveries, no deaths in last 24 hours

    12 September 2022, 19:07

    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 168,956 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment, WAM reports.

    In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 387 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 1,020,412.

    According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

    The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving the total number of deaths unchanged at 2,342.

    MoHAP also noted that an additional 414 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,000,082.
