    UAE announces 370 new COVID-19 cases, 360 recoveries, no deaths in past 24h

    20 September 2022, 16:57

    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 202,967 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment, WAM reports.

    In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 370 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 1,023,719.

    According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

    The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving the death toll unchanged at 2,342.

    MoHAP also noted that an additional 360 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,003,086.


