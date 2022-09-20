Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News
UAE announces 370 new COVID-19 cases, 360 recoveries, no deaths in past 24h
20 September 2022, 16:57

UAE announces 370 new COVID-19 cases, 360 recoveries, no deaths in past 24h

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 202,967 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment, WAM reports.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 370 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 1,023,719.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving the death toll unchanged at 2,342.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 360 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,003,086.


Related news
Over 940 treated for COVID and pneumonia
978 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
Abu Dhabi to host World Volunteer Conference
Read also
Unique FIFA World Cup approaching, with less than 1 month remaining until Qatar 2022
Iran to host Asia Pacific Deaf Games 2024
Philippines logs 1,702 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths
Canada bans purchase, sale, transfer of handguns
Annual inflation up to 9.9% in the euro area, up to 10.9% in the EU
Russia reports 9,348 new daily COVID-19 cases - crisis center
Mukhtar Auezov’s legacy celebrated in Washington
COVID-19 incidence down, Rt transmission no. steady
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products
5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad

News

Archive