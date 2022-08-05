Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 477.98 eur/kzt 488.93

    rub/kzt 7.93 cny/kzt 70.82
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • UAE announces 2 COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours

    5 August 2022 20:13

    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 244,993 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment, WAM reports.

    In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 998 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 996,775.

    According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

    MoHAP also announced 2 deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,337.

    The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

    MoHAP also noted that an additional 989 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 975,590.
    #World News #Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Over 5 mln Kazakhstanis revaccinated against COVID-19
    1,466 patients getting hospital treatment for COVID-19
    2,287 Kazakhstanis recover from COVID-19
    COVID-19 transmission number and incidence down in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstani Bibisara Assaubayeva named Outstanding Chess Player of Asia
    2 Kazhydromet issues weather warning for 3 regions
    3 COVID-19: 1,988 new cases, 2,652 recoveries in 24h, 1,466 patients in hospitals
    4 President Tokayev congratulates Bibisara Assaubayeva on her FIDE award
    5 Over 39,000 pregnant women vaccinated with Pfizer in Kazakhstan