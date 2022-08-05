Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
UAE announces 2 COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours
5 August 2022 20:13

UAE announces 2 COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 244,993 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment, WAM reports.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 998 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 996,775.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced 2 deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,337.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 989 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 975,590.


Related news
Over 5 mln Kazakhstanis revaccinated against COVID-19
1,466 patients getting hospital treatment for COVID-19
2,287 Kazakhstanis recover from COVID-19
Read also
Saudi Ministry of Investment reports 49 closed deals worth at least $925mln in Q2 2022
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 100,000 for 6th day
24 killed, 215 wounded as Israel-Gaza exchange of fire continues for 2nd day
75-yo Osh resident to ride bicycle through six countries to participate in World Nomad Games
Workers at UK’s biggest container port to go on strike
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 100,000 for 5th day
Death toll from lightning strike near White House rises to three
Herd immunity to Covid in Moscow down to 3.4% in past week
Popular
1 Kazakhstani Bibisara Assaubayeva named Outstanding Chess Player of Asia
2 Kazhydromet issues weather warning for 3 regions
3 COVID-19: 1,988 new cases, 2,652 recoveries in 24h, 1,466 patients in hospitals
4 President Tokayev congratulates Bibisara Assaubayeva on her FIDE award
5 Over 39,000 pregnant women vaccinated with Pfizer in Kazakhstan

News

Archive