UAE announces 1,750 new COVID-19 cases, 1,645 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 hours

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
28 June 2022, 19:15
ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 205,823 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment, WAM reports.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 1,750 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 942,253.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, and the death toll in the country remained unchanged at 2,313.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 1,645 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 922,518.


