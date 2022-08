UAE announces 1,388 new COVID-19 cases, 1,282 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 287,895 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment, WAM reports.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 1,388 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 978,966.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced 1 death due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,329.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 1,282 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 958,728.