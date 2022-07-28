Go to the main site
    • UAE announces 1,257 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in last 24h hours

    28 July 2022 20:03

    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 255,471 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment, WAM reports.

    In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 1,257 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 988,004.

    According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

    The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving the death toll unchanged at 2,334.

    MoHAP also noted that an additional 1,095 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 967,050.
