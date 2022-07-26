Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
UAE announces 1,257 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in last 24 hours
26 July 2022 19:45

UAE announces 1,257 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 198,379 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment, WAM reports.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 1,257 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 985,524.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving the death toll unchanged at 2,332.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 1,057 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 964,828.


Related news
Osaka to raise COVID-19 alert to highest level amid record cases
Over 100,000 boosted against COVID-19 in Atyrau region
COVID-19: 23,699 new cases, 104 more deaths in Italy
Read also
Hungary breaks 128-year nighttime temperature record
Former train depot in central Seoul to be turned into int'l business district
Osaka to raise COVID-19 alert to highest level amid record cases
Russia reveals rise in daily COVID cases and deaths
UN body's new chief aims to address pandemic's impacts on SDGs
France opens monkeypox vaccination center in Paris
COVID-19: 23,699 new cases, 104 more deaths in Italy
S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases hit nearly 100,000
Popular
1 Four injured as LPG dispensing station catches fire in Nur-Sultan
2 N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 100: state media
3 COVID-19 kills 33 more Iranians over past 24 hours
4 Singapore inflation hits 6.7% in June, highest in 14 years
5 Kuwaiti emir appoints new PM

News

Archive