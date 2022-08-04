Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
UAE announces 1,084 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in last 24 hours
4 August 2022 21:16

UAE announces 1,084 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 242,117 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment, WAM reports.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 1,084 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 995,777.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving the death toll unchanged at 2,335.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 890 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 974,601.


Related news
COVID-19: Italy registers 42,976 new cases, 161 more deaths
COVID-19 morbidity declines in Kyrgyzstan
Rising COVID-19 incidence reported in all regions of Kazakhstan
Read also
COVID-19: Italy registers 42,976 new cases, 161 more deaths
Bank of England hikes interest rates to 1.75%, biggest rise in 27 years
Thai nightclub fire kills at least 13, injures dozens: local media
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 100,000 for 4th day
Over 890 people receive home treatment for COVID-19 in Atyrau rgn
COVID-19 morbidity declines in Kyrgyzstan
N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 6th day: state media
Iran’s daily new COVID deaths at 81
Popular
1 Kazakhstan and Andorra sign reciprocal visa exemption agr’t
2 Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to Lebanese President
3 Kazakhstan extends additional QazVac, Pfizer vaccine purchases until yearend
4 Mining set to be developed in Kostanay rgn
5 Rising COVID-19 incidence reported in all regions of Kazakhstan

News

Archive