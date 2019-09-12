Go to the main site
    UAE Ambassador visits students at Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed School in Kazakhstan

    12 September 2019, 13:17

    NUR SULTAN. KAZINFORM Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, visited students at the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan School in the Kazakh capital, Nur Sultan, on their first day of school, WAM reports.

    During his speech, which was attended by the school’s director, Zauri Pemayatovna, and its teachers, Dr. Al Jaber highlighted the UAE’s support for education and its investment in the education sector.

    Pemayatovna expressed her happiness at Dr. Al Jaber’s participation in the school’s opening day and thanked the UAE for establishing and supporting the school.

    Dr. Al Jaber also helped to distribute school bags and uniforms provided by the Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation to the students, in the presence of Amirhan Rakhimganov Director of the Office of the First President of Kazakhstan, and Ahmad Muradov and Irina Ongakova, who are members of the House of Representatives of the Kazakh Parliament.

    Muradov thanked the UAE for its initiative on behalf of the Kazakh people.

    Dr. Al Jaber then met with Askhat Imagambetov, Kazakh Minister of Education, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Education in Nur Sultan, to reinforce the cooperation between the two countries in the educational sector, through supporting educational institutions, exchanging expertise, and organising mutual student visits.

    Imagambetov praised the UAE’s prominent role in the area of education.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and the UAE
