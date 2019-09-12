Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan

UAE Ambassador visits students at Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed School in Kazakhstan

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
12 September 2019, 13:17
UAE Ambassador visits students at Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed School in Kazakhstan

NUR SULTAN. KAZINFORM Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, visited students at the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan School in the Kazakh capital, Nur Sultan, on their first day of school, WAM reports.

During his speech, which was attended by the school’s director, Zauri Pemayatovna, and its teachers, Dr. Al Jaber highlighted the UAE’s support for education and its investment in the education sector.

Pemayatovna expressed her happiness at Dr. Al Jaber’s participation in the school’s opening day and thanked the UAE for establishing and supporting the school.

Dr. Al Jaber also helped to distribute school bags and uniforms provided by the Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation to the students, in the presence of Amirhan Rakhimganov Director of the Office of the First President of Kazakhstan, and Ahmad Muradov and Irina Ongakova, who are members of the House of Representatives of the Kazakh Parliament.

Muradov thanked the UAE for its initiative on behalf of the Kazakh people.

Dr. Al Jaber then met with Askhat Imagambetov, Kazakh Minister of Education, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Education in Nur Sultan, to reinforce the cooperation between the two countries in the educational sector, through supporting educational institutions, exchanging expertise, and organising mutual student visits.

Imagambetov praised the UAE’s prominent role in the area of education.


Kazakhstan and the UAE  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Tractor of missing forester found in fire area in Abai region
Tractor of missing forester found in fire area in Abai region