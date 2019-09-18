Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    UAE Ambassador meets with Commissioner-General of Kazakh Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

    18 September 2019, 22:09

    NUR SULTAN. KAZINFORM Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, met with Ali Shaigonosov, Commissioner-General of the Kazakhstan Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai, at the UAE Embassy in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

    During the meeting, both sides discussed the bilateral ties between the UAE and Kazakhstan, and ways of developing and reinforcing them in various areas, WAM reports.

    Dr. Al Jaber also highlighted the importance of Kazakhstan’s participation in the expo, which will be hosted by Dubai from 20th October to 10th April, 2020, under the slogan, «Connecting Minds, Shaping the Future.»

    Shaigonosov confirmed Kazakhstan’s participation in the expo and stressed his country’s keenness to showcase its true image at the event while thanking the UAE for supporting the Kazakh pavilion.

    Dr. Al Jaber then pointed out that the embassy will be in constant contact with Shaigonosov.

    The meeting was attended by many officials.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy Exhibition
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan offers Cuba to debate visa-free travels
    UAE participates in the Astana International Forum
    Kazakhstan, Slovakia, and EU discuss cooperation in water resources management in Brussels
    Kazakhstan’s Honorary Consulate opened in Serbia’s Zlatibor Region
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays