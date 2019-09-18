Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

UAE Ambassador meets with Commissioner-General of Kazakh Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
18 September 2019, 22:09
UAE Ambassador meets with Commissioner-General of Kazakh Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

NUR SULTAN. KAZINFORM Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, met with Ali Shaigonosov, Commissioner-General of the Kazakhstan Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai, at the UAE Embassy in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the bilateral ties between the UAE and Kazakhstan, and ways of developing and reinforcing them in various areas, WAM reports.

Dr. Al Jaber also highlighted the importance of Kazakhstan’s participation in the expo, which will be hosted by Dubai from 20th October to 10th April, 2020, under the slogan, «Connecting Minds, Shaping the Future.»

Shaigonosov confirmed Kazakhstan’s participation in the expo and stressed his country’s keenness to showcase its true image at the event while thanking the UAE for supporting the Kazakh pavilion.

Dr. Al Jaber then pointed out that the embassy will be in constant contact with Shaigonosov.

The meeting was attended by many officials.


Foreign policy    Exhibition  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region