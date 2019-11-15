Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
UAE air companies plan to launch Dubai-Aktau regular flights

Kudrenok Tatyana
15 November 2019, 10:43
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The aviation authorities of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates held talks on November 13-14, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan.

Participating the talks were also representatives of Fly Dubai, Emirates Airlines, Etihad Airways, Air Astana, SCAT as well as airports of Karaganda and Almaty.

The sides agreed that UAE air companies will perform regular flights from Kazakhstani airports in Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Aktau, Karaganda, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Pavlodar, Kokshetau, Taraz, Petropavlovsk, and Semey.

UAE air companies plan to start operating regular Dubai-Aktau flights. Emirates Airlines also intends to open direct regular flights between the two countries after 2021.

Recall that 11 airports in Kazakhstan adopted an open skies regime as of November 1, 2019 for three years with possible extension.


