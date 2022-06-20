Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    U.S. welcomes Kazakhstan’s constitutional referendum as next step in political modernization

    20 June 2022, 13:56

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The United States strongly supports President Tokayev’s political modernization and human rights reform agendas, and in this regard, we welcome June 5 referendum as the next step in this reform process,» underlined Uzra Zeya, the U.S. Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights in her message to Special Representative of the President of Kazakhstan for International Cooperation Erzhan Kazykhan, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

    «We stand ready to assist Kazakhstan as you embark on the difficult road of democratizing your government, building transparent and responsive institutions , and strengthening human rights protections, in coordination with an independent civil society,» the message further says.

    The senior American official added the United States was committed to a secure, stable, prosperous and democratic Kazakhstan and she hopes to discuss Kazakhstan’s continued concrete achievements towards democratic, responsive and accountable public governance.

    Following Kazakhstan-US previous agreements the U.S. Under Secretary of State State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Zeya visited Kazakhstan to jointly with the President’s Special Representative Erzhan Kazykhan launch the High-Level Dialogue on Human Rights and Democratic Reforms on April 11, 2022 in Nur-Sultan.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and USA Kazakhstan Referendum
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events