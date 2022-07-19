U.S. to help repatriate capital illegally spirited out of Kazakhstan

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM – A delegation of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan led by Deputy Prosecutor General Timur Tashimbayev paid a working visit to the U.S. to hold talks at the U.S. Department of Justice, FBI and the World Bank, Kazinform has learned from the Prosecutor General’s Office.

During the talks the sides focused on strengthening cooperation on specific criminal cases, exchange of experience in combating cybercrime, signing of extradition treaties and more.

Mr Tashimbayev informed the American colleagues of the establishment of the interdepartmental commission on prevention of illegal concentration of economic resources in line with the corresponding decree signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on June 5. The commission, according to Tashimbayev, seeks to repatriate the assets illegally spirited out of Kazakhstan.

«The American counterparts supported Kazakhstan and expressed readiness to render necessary assistance in search and repatriation of the wealth illegally spirited out of the country,» the Prosecutor General’s Office said in a statement.

The sides agreed that it is only through concerted efforts it will be possible to fight against transnational organized crime and money laundering.

In addition, Kazakhstan’s delegation met with representatives of the World Bank’s Stolen Asset Recovery Initiative (StAR Initiative) seeking their support in repatriation of the capital illegally spirited abroad as well. At the meeting the sides touched upon joint steps towards future cooperation.

Photo: press service of the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan

