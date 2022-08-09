9 August 2022 15:54

U.S. Senate approves new Ambassador to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The U.S. Senate approved a new ambassador to Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from Instagram account of the U.S. Embassy in Nur-Sultan.

«The United States Senate confirmed Daniel N. Rosenblum, Career Member of the Senior Executive Service, as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Kazakhstan. Congratulations, Ambassador Rosenblum! We look forward to having you here,» the Embassy said in a post.

From 1997-2008, Mr. Rosenblum held a variety of positions in the Assistance Coordinator’s office, including Deputy Coordinator, Director of the Eurasia Division, and Special Advisor for Economic Programs.

From 2008-2014, Mr. Rosenblum was Coordinator of U.S. Assistance to Europe, Eurasia and Central Asia responsible for ensuring the strategic and efficient allocation and spending of foreign aid budgets averaging over $1 billion annually.

From July 2014 until July 2018, Mr. Rosenblum served as Deputy Assistant Secretary in the State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs.

Since 2019, Daniel Rosenblum has been the U.S. Ambassador to Uzbekistan.



