    U.S. Secretary of State to visit Kazakhstan next week

    25 January 2020, 16:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo is set to visit Kazakhstan in early February, official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadiyarov says.

    «U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will visit Nur-Sultan on February 1-2,» Smadiyarov confirmed.

    During the visit, Secretary Pompeo is expected to meet with top leadership of Kazakhstan and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi.

    The sides will discuss bilateral cooperation and review the latest regional and international developments.

    Initially Secretary Pompeo was supposed to visit Kazakhstan on January 5, however, the visit was postponed due to the situation in Baghdad in early January 2020.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and USA
