U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken arrives in Astana

28 February 2023, 12:06
ASTANA. KAZINFORM U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has arrived in Astana for an official visit, Kazinform correspondent reports.

This is the first visit of Blinken to Kazakhstan.

He has already had talks with Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi.

As reported earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and India from February 28 through March 3, 2023.

On February 28, he will be received by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. On the same day, Antony J. Blinken will participate in a C5+1 Ministerial with representatives of each of the five Central Asian states. The meeting will discuss the issues of cooperation and partnership of the Central Asian countries with the U.S.

