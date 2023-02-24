Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.36 eur/kzt 493.48

    rub/kzt 5.99 cny/kzt 67.14
Weather:
Astana-1+1℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Kazakhstan

    24 February 2023, 08:35

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On February 28 U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will pay his first visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will receive Antony Blinken in the Kazakh capital city. Besides, the U.S. Secretary of State will meet with Deputy Prime Minister –Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi.

    As part of his trip Antony Blinken will take part in the C5+1 Ministerial meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Central Asia and the U.S. Those gathered are to discuss further development of regional cooperation and partnership with the U.S.

    Photo: reuters.com

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and USA
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Elections 2023: More polling stations opened in foreign countries
    Polling stations start working in Israel, Greece, Bulgaria, Baltic states
    Kazakhstan takes part in charity fair in Bishkek
    Popular
    1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
    2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
    4 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open
    5 Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz