Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Kazakhstan

24 February 2023, 08:35
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On February 28 U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will pay his first visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will receive Antony Blinken in the Kazakh capital city. Besides, the U.S. Secretary of State will meet with Deputy Prime Minister –Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi.

As part of his trip Antony Blinken will take part in the C5+1 Ministerial meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Central Asia and the U.S. Those gathered are to discuss further development of regional cooperation and partnership with the U.S.

Photo: reuters.com


Related news
Elections 2023: More polling stations opened in foreign countries
Polling stations start working in Israel, Greece, Bulgaria, Baltic states
Kazakhstan takes part in charity fair in Bishkek
Теги:
Read also
Kazakh diaspora marks Nauryz holiday in Washington
Chinese, US Presidents congratulate Kazakh leader on Nauryz holiday
CSTO PA Mission detects no election violations
2023 Majilis: The last polling station overseas completes its work
No violations at early Majilis elections, int’l observers
U.S. election observers report no violations at polling places in Almaty
Election precincts open in European cities, Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Elections 2023: More polling stations opened in foreign countries
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open

News