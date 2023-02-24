U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On February 28 U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will pay his first visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will receive Antony Blinken in the Kazakh capital city. Besides, the U.S. Secretary of State will meet with Deputy Prime Minister –Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi.

As part of his trip Antony Blinken will take part in the C5+1 Ministerial meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Central Asia and the U.S. Those gathered are to discuss further development of regional cooperation and partnership with the U.S.

