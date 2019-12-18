Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    U.S. Sec of State congratulates Kazakhstan on Independence Day

    18 December 2019, 14:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Independence Day.

    «On behalf of the people of the United States, I send my best wishes to the people of Kazakhstan as you celebrate your independence on December 16,» the statement reads.

    According to Michael Pompeo, the United States was among the first nations to recognize the Republic of Kazakhstan’s independence.

    «Over the years, the United States has worked with you in partnership, including through our Enhanced Strategic Partnership Dialogue, on shared priorities such as economic development and trade. Our close cooperation has grown stronger each year, and we look forward to deepening our relationship as Kazakhstan continues to fill key roles on the global stage as a partner in ensuring peace, stability, and prosperity.

    I congratulate the people of Kazakhstan as you celebrate the anniversary of your nation’s independence,» reads the document.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and USA
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events