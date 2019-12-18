Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
U.S. Sec of State congratulates Kazakhstan on Independence Day

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
18 December 2019, 14:26
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Independence Day.

«On behalf of the people of the United States, I send my best wishes to the people of Kazakhstan as you celebrate your independence on December 16,» the statement reads.

According to Michael Pompeo, the United States was among the first nations to recognize the Republic of Kazakhstan’s independence.

«Over the years, the United States has worked with you in partnership, including through our Enhanced Strategic Partnership Dialogue, on shared priorities such as economic development and trade. Our close cooperation has grown stronger each year, and we look forward to deepening our relationship as Kazakhstan continues to fill key roles on the global stage as a partner in ensuring peace, stability, and prosperity.

I congratulate the people of Kazakhstan as you celebrate the anniversary of your nation’s independence,» reads the document.

Kazakhstan and USA  
