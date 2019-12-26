Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

U.S. researchers develop inexpensive device to identify viruses

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
26 December 2019, 10:22
U.S. researchers develop inexpensive device to identify viruses

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM U.S. researchers have developed a device to quickly capture and identify various strains of viruses, according to a release of the Pennsylvania State University on Monday.

Currently, virologists estimate that 1.67 million unknown viruses are in animals, a number of which can be transmitted to humans. Known viruses, such as H5N1, Zika and Ebola, have caused widespread illness and death, Xinhua reports.

Researchers at Pennsylvania State University and New York University (NYU) have developed the fast and inexpensive handheld device that can capture viruses based on size.

The device, called a VIRRION, has a wide range of possible uses. Because of its size and low cost, such a device would be useful in every doctor's office as well as in remote locations when disease outbreaks occur, according to the release.

«Our device uses arrays of nanotubes engineered to be comparable in size to a wide range of viruses. We then use Raman spectroscopy to identify the viruses based on their individual vibration,» said Mauricio Terrones, professor of physics, chemistry, and materials science and engineering at the Pennsylvania State University.

According to researchers, the VIRRION enables the rapid enrichment of virus particles from any type of sample -- environmental or clinical -- which jump-starts viral characterization.

«Eventually, we hope to use this device for the capture and sequencing of single virions, giving us a much better handle on the evolution of the virus in real time,» said Elodie Ghedin, a virologist at NYU.

Coronavirus   World News   Science and research  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
Gennady Golovkin officially vacates IBO middleweight title
Gennady Golovkin officially vacates IBO middleweight title
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan