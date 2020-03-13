Go to the main site
    U.S. ready to donate $890,000 to Kazakhstan for anti-coronavirus measures

    13 March 2020, 12:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM U.S. is ready to donate $890,000 to Kazakhstan through the international organizations for the fight with coronavirus infection, Kazinform learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare.

    On March 12, Minister Yelzhan Birtanov met with the top officials of international organizations for discussing the ways of fighting COVID-19 infection.

    Thus, Birtanov met with CDC Director for Central Asia Daniel Singer, USAID Health Department Director Joshua Karnes, Head of Central Asia Office of International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Bayarmaa Luntan and representatives of the WHO Country Office in Kazakhstan.


    The meeting aimed at adjusting the consultative and financial support to Kazakhstan in responding the COVID-19 virus. The American side expressed readiness to allocate $890,000 to Kazakhstan to strengthen its potential of fight with the coronavirus infection. These funds will be sent through the international organizations (WHO, IFRCRCS, Abt Associates Inc.)


    The sides agreed to establish a joint project team for implementing priority areas of cooperation, such as infection control in health organizations, improving laboratory capacities, treatment as per protocols, observation and prompt responding to COVID-19 cases, enhancing information etc.

    Minister Birtanov expressed interest in cooperation in identification and non-spreading COVID-19.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

