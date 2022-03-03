Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    U.S. Mission to Kazakhstan: 2022 «Between the Lines: Peace and the Writing Experience (BTL)» Program

    3 March 2022, 21:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The U.S. Mission to Kazakhstan is pleased to announce the 2022 «Between the Lines: Peace and the Writing Experience (BTL)» Program, its official website reads.

    The program will virtually host 24-30 writers, ages 15–18, from different countries, alongside 10 U.S. peers for a two-week online program from July 15 to July 30, 2022.

    APPLICATIONS SHOULD BE E-MAILED TO THE U.S. CONSULATE GENERAL IN ALMATY at almaty@state.gov NO LATER THAN March 11, 2022. Please mark «BTL» in the subject line of your email.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Education
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    Kazakhstan to commission 800,000 studying seats by 2026
    Kazakh FM Nurtleu met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
    MBRSG organizes internship programme for Kazakh Master students
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    3 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    4 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    5 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023