U.S. Mission to Kazakhstan: 2022 «Between the Lines: Peace and the Writing Experience (BTL)» Program

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
3 March 2022, 21:42
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The U.S. Mission to Kazakhstan is pleased to announce the 2022 «Between the Lines: Peace and the Writing Experience (BTL)» Program, its official website reads.

The program will virtually host 24-30 writers, ages 15–18, from different countries, alongside 10 U.S. peers for a two-week online program from July 15 to July 30, 2022.

APPLICATIONS SHOULD BE E-MAILED TO THE U.S. CONSULATE GENERAL IN ALMATY at almaty@state.gov NO LATER THAN March 11, 2022. Please mark «BTL» in the subject line of your email.


