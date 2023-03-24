Go to the main site
    U.S. Los Angeles area hit by strongest tornado since 1983

    24 March 2023, 11:07

    LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM Los Angeles area was hit by a rare tornado on Wednesday, the strongest one to impact LA Metro area since March 1983, according to the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS).

    The tornado «briefly touched down» in an industrial park and warehouse district in the city of Montebello in the late morning hours of Wednesday, according to NWS Los Angeles, Xinhua reports.

    Seventeen structures were damaged and 11 structures had significant damage. A tree was uprooted and a power pole was snapped with the transformer ripped off. Cars were damaged with windows destroyed, according to NWS Los Angeles.

    At least one person was injured after the tornado hit the city, local officials said.

    Tornadoes are rare in California, with fewer than 10 per year on average, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Most tornadoes in the state are small and short-lived.

    Wednesday's intense weather came as California has been hammered by at least 12 atmospheric rivers this season, which led to heavy rainfall, snowfall, and flooding.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

