Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    U.S.-Kazakhstan Business Council members hold virtual meeting

    2 June 2021, 19:59

    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to USA Yerzhan Ashikbayev held a virtual meeting with the U.S.-Kazakhstan Business Council member companies at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    The event has conveyed a wide overview of Kazakhstan-U.S. trade and economic cooperation, new reforms focused on cushioning of investors’ risks, and measures aimed at improving business climate in Kazakhstan.

    Concurrently, participants of the meeting have discussed special investment agreement mechanism, Kazakhstan’s priorities in the field of renewable sources of energy, agri-sector cooperation, and investment opportunities of the financial sphere.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and USA
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
    Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events