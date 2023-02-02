Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

U.S. Fed hikes rates for first time in new year

2 February 2023, 07:55
U.S. Fed hikes rates for first time in new year

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday implemented its first rate hike in the new year, Kazinform reports citing Xinhua.

The central bank hiked rates by a quarter percentage point, marking the eighth time the Fed has raised rates since it began tightening in March last year.

«Inflation has eased somewhat but remains elevated,» the Fed said in a press release.

The Fed is engaged in the most aggressive rate hike cycle in many years, in a bid to quell the worst inflation in four decades.

Last year, the U.S. central bank implemented four rate increases of 75 basis points.


Photo: Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

Теги:
Read also
S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases below 15,000 for 3rd day
COVID in Italy: Cases down 13% in 7 days but deaths up 27%
Apple posts largest decline in sales since 2019
COVID in Italy: Rt number and incidence fall further
3 dead, over 800 injured as 5.9 magnitude earthquake strikes northwestern Iran
N. Korea adopts law on protection of ‘state secret’
17 killed in truck-passenger bus collision in northwest Pakistan
Japan gov’t considering mask-free school graduation ceremonies
News Partner
Popular
1 February 5. Today's Birthdays
2 Cooperation in field of education with Kazakhstan discussed in Bulgaria
3 Kazakhstan’s Dauranova captures gold at ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating
4 Kazakhstan’s Troitskaya wins gold in FIS Women’s Slalom in Kyrgyzstan
5 Arina Altukhova of Kazakhstan hauls gold at ISSF World Cup in Jakarta

News